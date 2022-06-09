Lisa Ann Sigris

Lisa Ann Sigrist, 55, of Arcola, IL, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 6:40 PM, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Lisa was born on July 31, 1966 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Dannie Lee and Eunice Rachel (Pagel) Cox. She was united in marriage to Michael Sigrist on November 30, 2002.

Survivors include her husband, Michael of Arcola, IL; son, Garrett Sigrist of Arcola, IL; daughter, Rachel Sigrist of Arcola, IL; parents, Dannie L. and Eunice Cox of Newton, IL; sisters, Brenda Cox of Pleasant Plains, IL, and Lori (Dennis) Worman of Effingham, IL; brother, Dannie W. (Julie) Cox of Rochester, IL; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Berniece (Kuhring) Pagel and Chlorus E. Cox and Anna Margaret (Reinhart) Cox-Dyson.

Lisa graduated in 1984 from Newton High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1988 and a Master of Science Degree in Educational Administration in 2000, both from Eastern Illinois University. She started her career in education in 1988 at Arthur Jr./Sr. High School where she taught math to her students at both the junior high and high school levels. She also served as the district athletic director, detention supervisor, junior high girls’ track coach, junior high cheerleading sponsor, and junior high student council sponsor for many years. Lisa was hired as the principal at Arcola Jr./Sr. High school in 2009 and served there for 12 years before retiring in 2021. Lisa’s passion for being an educator was clear and she cared deeply for each student she had the opportunity to teach and guide, especially the ones who gave her a run for her money. Her fondest memories during her career include seeing the spark in the eyes of her students when they finally understood a math concept, winning the 1998 Junior High Girls’ Track State Championship as coach at Arthur, winning the 2015 State Football Championship at Arcola, and especially celebrating with her students on graduation day. She proudly displayed her students’ graduation pictures in her office as a reminder to other students that every student matters and can be successful.

Lisa was a member of Walnut Grove Christian Church and former member of Headyville Christian Church and Vine Street Christian Church. She was also a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers’ Association, Arcola Sunrise Rotary Club, and former member of the Illinois Principals’ Association, Arthur Education Association, and Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Lisa’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and watching her children grow up. She also greatly enjoyed tending to her many flower beds and garden, sharing the abundance of her garden with family and friends. In addition, she enjoyed canning, baking (especially her famous pumpkin bars and zucchini bread), going on vacation with her family, collecting antiques with her husband, supporting the Arcola Purple Riders and Arthur Knights over the years, reading, cleaning house, and mowing her yard. Lisa leaves behind a loving family and wonderful legacy. She will be missed terribly but her family has faith in the knowledge that Lisa knew her Lord and Savior on a personal level. She was sure of her salvation and is now at rest and at peace in the Father’s arms.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Walnut Grove Christian Church, 12930 E County Rd 1700N, Arcola, IL. Pastor Steven Stern will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided after the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Memorials may be made to the Sigrist Strong Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is Lisa’s last wish to give back to her community and school in the same way they gave to her during her long battle with cancer.