John Charles Hopkins, 66, of Villa Grove passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

John was born to Robert D. and Juanita A. (Crouse) Hopkins on November 26, 1955 in Champaign. He married Marcia (Daniels) Hopkins on March 19, 1971 in Arthur.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marcia Hopkins; two children, John (Staci) Hopkins and Scott (Rebekah) Hopkins; three grandchildren, Austin Hopkins, Abigail Hopkins, and Alexis Hopkins; and one sister, Joyce (Sanford) Brandt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert D. Hopkins Jr., and sister Sharon K. Hopkins.

No services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.