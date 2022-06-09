Hila C. Eyestone, 89, of Atwood, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Eberhardt Assisted Living in Arthur, Illinois.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Burial will follow at the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Hila was born with her twin sister Nila, on March 24, 1933 in Tuscola, Illinois. Her parents were Charles & Orpha Buoy. She married Victor (Gene) Eyestone on July 11, 1953 in Garrett. They had 4 children, Alan Eyestone, Debbi Harned, Lisa (Gary) Jay, Beth (Berrie) Slade.

Hila was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, infant son Alan, her twin sister Nila Brown and siblings; Ed, Dwight, Harold & Arnold Buoy, Bernice Montgomery and Norma Vansack.

She is survived by her daughters, sister, Nell Gilpin, sisters-in-law; Mary Conner and Donna Eyestone.

Her grandchildren also surviving are: Blake (Wendy) Harned, Christopher (Beth) Jay, Tara (Patrick) Biarkis and Kelsey (Jared) Penman, great- grandchildren: Aubrey & Mason Jay, Clayton Biarkis, Case Penman, Mykayla (Brandon) Shephard, Max Robertson, great-great granddaughter: Addison Shephard.

Hila leaves several special nieces, nephews and cousins that she dearly loved. She was also blessed with many kind and loving friends. Hila was a member of the United Church of Atwood, Lady’s Bunco group and she delivered Peace Meals for several years.

Our sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Eberhardt Assisted Living. This special group of people loved her and treated her as family.

Memorials made be made to: Atwood Peace Meal Program c/o Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938

