Donnabelle Maris Nonamaker of Tuscola, IL passed away peacefully at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95 years at the Arcola Health Care Center, Arcola, IL.

She was born on November 13, 1926 and raised in Tuscola, IL the youngest of four children. Her parents were Robert and Beulah Campbell Maris. Her family home was located where Brookstone Estates is now located. She attended Tuscola schools through high school and had many fond memories and stories of her close friendships during those years. She deeply loved her grandma, Nancy Sailor Campbell.

At the age of 19, she traveled to Colorado, where she met her husband. She married Ardeen R. Nonamaker on February 6, 1948 in Denver, CO. They eventually settled in Greeley, CO where they started a business and raised a family. They loved the Rocky Mountains where they had many wonderful family picnics and vacations. In later years they moved to Loveland, Colorado where they could see the Rockies right out their kitchen window. After her husband’s death on August 4, 2005, she returned to Tuscola to live out her final years.

One of her great pleasures in life was nature. She loved dogs and animals, plants and gardens, and spent a lot of time watching the various critters that scampered about outside her windows.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Jim) McNay of Sterling, CO and Karen Brigando of Petaluma, CA, grandchildren: Heather (Rick) Lechman, Michael (Melanie) McNay, Terra (Brent) Brigando, and Kaila (Nick) Brigando, great-grandchildren: Hannah, Carter, Ben and Rory with 2 on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including Dr. Charles (Karen) Maris of Charleston, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Ross C. Maris, George O. Maris and Harold F. Maris and son-in-law: Arthur Brigando.

The family wishes to especially thank her devoted and loving caregiver, Bonnie Rogers of Tuscola. They also want to thank the staff of Arcola Health Care Center and Transitions Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 192, Tuscola, IL 61953

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Tuscola Township Cemetery. No visitation will be held.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com