Dennis James Ryan, beloved husband and brother, age 69, of Roswell, New Mexico, (formerly of Tuscola, IL) passed away on January 17, 2022.He was born December 21, 1952, the son of James and Mary Kay Ryan. He married Michele Mazzella on January 26, 1980, and is survived by his wife, Michele Ryan of Roswell, New Mexico; sisters, Ruthann Ryan Whobrey (Dan) of Savoy and Mary Jo Dunn (Dwight) of Tuscola. He also had nephews and nieces: Jason, Adam, Emily, Eric, Corey, Mikayla, Julia, Liam, Elias and Rainier.

A celebration of life is being held Saturday, June 11, with a Mass at 11 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola, followed by lunch at the Tuscola Moose on Route 36. Bring stories and memories of Dennis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the SPCA.