Dee. L. Liffick, age 99, of Oakland, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Dee was born August 1, 1922, in rural Westfield, IL, to Aaron L. and Imogene S. (Berry) Liffick. He married Norma J. Jones on November 21, 1946; she preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter: Sandee (Bill) Van De Wyngaerde of Urbana, IL; five grandchildren: Summer Burnett of Champaign, IL, Sunee Hickman of Tracy, CA, Matt Liffick of Oakland, IL, and Tami Welsh of Tuscola, IL, and bonus granddaughter Kym Enfield of Urbana, IL; a nephew, Jim Crum of Virginia, IL; and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, Rodney Liffick, a sister, and a nephew.

Dee was a veteran of the Army Air Corp, having served during WWII. He worked as a farmer for much of his life. Dee and Norma also operated Liffick Bus service in Oakland and Newman for fifty years. He was a member of the Murdock Methodist Church, Oakland VFW Post 3637, and Pheasants Forever. He enjoyed water skiing, boating, antique cars and tractors, traveling with his wife and eating out. In their younger years, Dee and Norma were avid square dancers in the Tuscola area.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland, IL, and the funeral service began at 1:00 p.m. Burial followed in Van Voorhis Cemetery. For those who wish, memorials may be made in Dee’s honor to the Champaign County Humane Society. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.