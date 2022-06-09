Deanna D. Rahn, 78, of Tuscola, IL passed away at 3:01 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at

Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. Funeral

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene, 1001 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Joseph Carter officiating.

Burial followed at the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL.

Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. In honor of Deanna, we ask that you please wear pink and purple and lots of jewelry or your best “bling” to the service.

Mrs. Rahn was born July 7, 1943 West Frankfort, IL, the daughter of Earl W. and Mary Ruth Jeter Watson. She married Gary Rahn on August 26, 1990 in Mattoon, IL. He survives.

Other survivors include: daughters: Dendi Gould (Bill Noble) and Sue (Guy) Harper; sons: Shane (Lindsey) Gould, Gary Rahn, Jr. and Anthony Rahn, sister: Brenda Kay (Tim) Weaver, grandson: Travis Gould and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nephews: Trevor and Tyler Weaver.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Deanna was a Merle Norman representative in Tuscola for several years. Later she was the license title manager at HPR Automotive in Springfield for many years. She loved animals and was an avid jewelry collector.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene or the Douglas

County Animal Shelter. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com