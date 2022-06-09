Chris E. Kerns, 59, of Hammond, IL, passed away at 9:40 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL with Rev. Don Gerkin officiating. Burial will follow in the Hammond Cemetery, Hammond, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Chris was born on October 29, 1962 in Decatur, IL, the son of Donald and Charlotte “Darlene” Bobbett Kerns. He married Cynthia L. Eddings on October 10, 1992. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Amanda (Jordan) Pfeifer and Kathryn “Katie” Kerns both of Hammond, grandson: Brentley Pfeifer and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents: Eldon and Pauline Bobbett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the ALAH FFA Alumni, Heritage FFA Program or Tuscola FFA Alumni.

Chris received his bachelor and master’s degrees both from the University of Illinois. He taught agriculture at Atwood-Hammond, Saybrook-Arrowsmith, Heritage and Tuscola High Schools for 35 years. He also was the elementary principal at Heritage school district. After his retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher and taught agriculture part-time at Parkland College. Chris was very dedicated to youth Ag education and was active with the Illinois FFA Alumni.

He loved farming, working outside, horseback riding, camping and raising animals.

