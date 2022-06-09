Barbara A Bowman, age 84, of Newman, IL died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home in Newman.

Barb was born on May 1, 1938, in Hume, IL, Edgar County. She was the fourth child of fourteen children of Warren Newton and Madge (Finney) Taylor. She married Henry “Brownie” Bowman on November 25, 1980.

Survivors include her only child: Sue Long; a grandson: David Vermillion; two granddaughters: Chelsi (Jonathon) Barker and Sheri (Chris) Stephens; and seven great-grandchildren: Lucas, Isaac, Samuel, Alaina, Rebekah, Elizabeth, and Jonathan.

Other survivors are two sisters: Kay (Rich) Carter and Bernadine (James) Andrews; and five brothers: Jack Taylor, Jerry (Alicia) Taylor, Donald Taylor, Bernie (Becky) Taylor, and Allen (Marie) Taylor; a stepson: Michael (Carol) Low and family; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Brownie, three brothers: James, Ron, and Gene Taylor, and three sisters: Marlene Taylor, Betty Lily, and Edna Osborne.

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Paris, IL at the Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery. Steve Allen of Newman will officiate. The family is being assisted by Krabel Funeral Home, in Oakland, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials in Barb’s honor be made to the Newman American Legion Post #201 or organization of the donor’s choice. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.