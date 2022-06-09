Anges T. Jordan

Agnes T. Jordan died peacefully at 5:14 am on Friday, March 25, 2022 with family at her bedside at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, in Tuscola, IL. Father Angel Sierra will officiate. Burial will be in the Tuscola Cemetery. There will be a Rosary service starting at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL, visitation will begin at the funeral home after the Rosary service until 7:00 p.m.

Agnes Therese Jordan was born on October 8, 1932 in Odell, IL, the daughter of Philip Eugene and Sarah Augusta (Langan) Bellot. The family moved to Tuscola when she was three years old. Agnes was the youngest of four sisters — Mary Lucille Manwaring, Ellen Augusta Rice Harrell, and Rita Phyllis McKee. She married Edward Francis Jordan on May 9, 1953 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola with Father James Casey presiding. Edward passed away on August 1, 1988.

She is survived by three children: Philip Eugene Jordan (Susan Tarter Jordan, deceased) of Coralville, IA, Theresa Anne Jordan Carpenter (Elwick Carpenter) of Owingsville, KY, and Mary Angela Dimit (John Dimit, Jr.) of Urbana, IL; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Anne Etchells, JD (Ross Etchells) of West Des Moines, IA, Catherine Teresa McCarthy, MD/PhD (Sean McCarthy) of St. Louis, MO, John Edward Hill Dimit, III of Urbana; Jordan Charles Dimit (Brianne Schrage Dimit) of Noblesville, IN, and one step grandson, Matthew Carpenter of Owingsville, KY. She had two great-grandchildren, Jack and Robin McCarthy of St. Louis, MO and two step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her firstborn infant son, Michael Francis Jordan; her parents, husband, three sisters, and daughter-in-law.

Agnes graduated from Tuscola High School in 1950. She was a drum majorette in grade school and high school, participated in drama productions, was a thespian and played softball and basketball. She proudly attended St. John’s School of Nursing in Springfield, IL for two years before getting married. She worked in civil service for Douglas County and as a secretary at USI in Tuscola. She was the office manager and secretary for Rita’s Tax Service in Tuscola and Arthur for decades. Once her children were raised, Agnes graduated with honors from Parkland College as a Licensed Practical Nurse and graduated from Illinois Eastern Community Colleges as a Professional Registered Nurse. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honorary Society at Parkland College.

She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, and a loyal friend. Agnes always put her family’s needs first, her family was her life. She was an integral and very special part of her grandsons’ lives since birth, helping to care for them and never missing their concerts, plays, sporting events, and special life events. One of her greatest lifelong loves was dancing with her husband, Ed. They loved to dance to the Gene Trimble Band and Boots Randolph. She enjoyed movies tremendously and collected movies, records, and t-shirts, especially those that celebrated the Fighting Illini. She loved to watch figure skating and could tell you about any of the skaters in any given competition. She was strong and resilient, surviving a stroke, cancer, heart attack, and triple bypass surgery throughout her life, learning to walk again four times after multiple lengthy health crises. She had a heart of gold, always wanting to help others. Anyone who knew Agnes loved her for the way she would “tell it like it is” and her sense of humor, she was a fun-loving person who never met a stranger and was known by “Ag” throughout her years growing up and living in the Tuscola community. She cherished regular outings with her lifelong friends and classmates and always looked forward to her high school reunions. Agnes loved her pets dearly over the years. She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, her favorite charity, the American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association. Her family would like to thank everyone who helped to care-for and support our Mom over the years—friends, neighbors, and healthcare professionals.