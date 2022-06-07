Update on the NSDAR

Genealogy and Daughters of the American Revolution seem to be thought of together. The core of DAR is Genealogy but the availability of documents to verify facts is not often nearby. We in Douglas County are fortunate to have a major source of information in the Decatur Genealogical Society and Library in Decatur that is open to the public. Located at 1255 A South Side Drive, Decatur, the facility is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cheri Hunter, a DAR member from the Stephen Decatur Chapter, represented the Library at our May DAR meeting. The facility is run by several volunteers who are very knowledgeable about what the Society has on hand and how to find it. They have a bi-monthly newsletter “Central Illinois Newsletter” and a quarterly “Central Illinois Genealogical Quarterly” that they publish themselves and can be downloaded. Dozens of sources for the neighboring counties including Douglas County, as well as Macon County, are available there; when searching for their website, put in Decatur Genealogical Society or email: DecaturGenSoc@att.net

Our next meeting is the first Wednesday of September when we will already have a new DAR President General and new administration in Washington, D.C. The 131st Continental Congress will begin on June 29 and end on July 3, 2022 (new administration takes office). More than 1,200 DAR members (from all over the world) spend a week in Washington, D.C. learning about new DAR initiatives, using the opportunity to visit the DAR Library, listening to outstanding speakers, making new friends and getting reacquainted with old ones. Many DAR members stay until July 4 to walk in the National Independence Day Parade down Constitution Avenue.

The Stephen A Douglas Chapter has completed 99 years of existence; March 2023 will be our chapter’s 100-year Birthday. Although our plans are incomplete, we are planning to celebrate at our March meeting with the Illinois State Regent Debra Coe in attendance.