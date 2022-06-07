Ag in the Classroom learns about soil

Ag in the Classroom lessons taught about soil this month. Soil is one of the essential building blocks of life on earth. Dirt is slang for misplaced soil. Dirt is soil on our shoes or clothes; dirt is soil that has lost the characteristics that give it the ability to support life.

The earth is covered by a thin layer of soil, composed of minerals, organic matter, and living organisms. Soil is made up of three layers: topsoil, subsoil, and bedrock. The best soil allows air, water, and nutrients to reach the roots easily.

We depend on the soil to grow our food, to produce the plants our clothes are made from, and to support the buildings in which we live and work. Soil is a nonrenewable resource, taking between 300 and 500 years for one inch of topsoil to form. Soil is being lost to wind, water, and the growth of cities where the soil is buried under concrete. Farmers are using grass waterways, no-till planting, and terraces to protect fertile topsoil. Others are composting organic matter to make soil healthier. It is important to manage our soils wisely.

The students made a layered cereal snack that resembled layers of soil.

Douglas County Ag in the Classroom is supported by Douglas County Farm Bureau, Douglas County Ag Center, and Illinois Ag in the Classroom.