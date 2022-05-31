Tuscola’s Lady Warriors softball team falls short in Sectional game

Tuscola’s softball team came a few feet and a few runs shy of a sweet sixteen berth this past Tuesday, May 24 falling to a very strong Heyworth squad 5-2. Kerri Pierce threw a gem scattering four hits and two walks out over seven innings of action giving up five runs, three earned while striking out sixth. The senior hurler fanned five of the first six to open the sectional semi-final and didn’t give up an earned run until the fourth frame.

Isabelle Wilcox led the way at the plate ending the night in Leroy with two hits, an RBI and a solo homerun. The Boyer sisters Ella and Ava both threatened the fence with the bat in their hands and did some damage, each pounding out a hit in the contest. Senior Taylor Musgrave added a single to the team totals while Marissa Boyer singled as well and flirted with the fence late in the game and Addy Ring beat out a bunt for a base hit.

Both teams put up goose eggs in the first three stanzas before the Hornets broke the ice taking advantage of three Warrior miscues pushing one across in the fourth to go on top 1-0. They added two more in the fifth, on three hits going up 3-0. Ava Boyer had put two on the fence for a hit and an out earlier in the contest before Wilcox drove one over cutting the lead to two 3-1. Marissa Boyer followed with a base knock and Peirce battled her way on with a walk but both were left.

Heyworth hit a home run of their own in the top of the 6th inning pushing it to 4-1 Hornets. Ava Boyer tripled in the bottom half and scored on a ground ball by Musgrave. Ella Boyer followed with a base hit but was left. The Warriors put two on in their final at bats with singles by Wilcox and Ring but that’s as far as they would get as Heyworth’s defense snagged a liner by M. Boyer in center and a ground ball up the middle by A. Boyer to end the game.