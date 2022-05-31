Tuscola’s Chris Boyd adds another at IHSA State Track and Field Meet

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s Chris Boyd left the IHSA State Track and Field meet a year ago with a state medal in tow and the junior added another to his trophy case this past Saturday, May 28. The junior led the way for a large contingent of Warriors at the Big Blue Oval at Eastern Illinois University helping the boys in black and gold to 36th place overall in the state.

He broke 60 feet a few weeks back in the shot and continued his assault in the prelims firing the steel ball 57 feet 2.25 inches in the prelims qualifying for the final as the number two seed. He went a few inches further in the finals tossing it 57’11.75” but remained in the runner-up spot. He was the top placing underclassmen in a senior laden field and will look to strike gold next spring.

Boyd who placed 11th in 2021 in the discus fell short of the finals landing in 16th place. He was a few feet shy of the distance needed to reach the top twelve which advanced to the second day, launching the disc 142’2.25”. Pole-Vaulter Will Foltz was unable to advance to the finals as well.

Head boys track coach Ryan Hornaday’s 3200-meter relay team joined Boyd in the finals on Saturday. Jackson Barrett led off with a personal best split, handed it off to Riley Nolan, who gave it to Logan Wallace, who passed it to Josiah Hortin who did the rest crossing the line in eight minutes and 25.64 seconds earning a spot in the big dance. They came up short of the podium but ended the season as the 12th best 4×800 1A team in the state.

Hortin and Barrett participated in a loaded open 1600-meter field. Hortin clocked in with a 4:43 in the prelims while Barrett toured the track four times in 4:52 but were both unable to advance to the finals. The two super sophomores ended their second year in 28th and 34th overall. Hunter Branca, Connor Lewis, Krish Patel and Ben Hornaday toured the track as well in the prelims landing in 18th, short of the finals in the 800-meter relay ending their season with a season best time of 1:33.54.