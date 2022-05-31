The Tuscola High School graduating Class of 2022 May 31, 2022 | 0 Photo: Rachel RayClass salutatorian Amelia Bosch and valedictorian Rajan Patel. Photo: Rachel RayThe Tuscola High School graduating Class of 2022 at their ceremony at the school on Saturday, May 28. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts The Villa Grove High School graduating class of 2022 May 31, 2022 | No Comments » Tuscola’s Country Learning Center graduates May 24, 2022 | No Comments » 1A State Champions TCHS girls track & field team May 24, 2022 | No Comments » Operation Honor Guard donation May 24, 2022 | No Comments » TCHS Class of 2022 May 24, 2022 | No Comments »