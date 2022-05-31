Illinois Amish Country Strawberry Social to be held in Arthur June 3 and 4

What better way to celebrate late spring and early summer than with America’s favorite fruit, the strawberry, along with some great food and a variety of vendors.

The start of festival and fair season in the Heart of Illinois Amish Country is set for this Friday, June 3 and Saturday June 4.

With all the unique stores in downtown Arthur you certainly don’t want to miss their special sales and sidewalk sales. You will not go away empty handed or hungry as vendors will fill Vine Street selling a variety of goods and a wide array of food choices!

Fresh local strawberries will be on hand for sale both days out front of Heartland Deli and Delights as well as strawberry baked goods and jams. Inside you will find featured hand dipped strawberries & cream ice cream along with many other flavors of the famous treat by Yoder’s Southern Creamery.

Pony rides will be available on Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the children.

What about strawberry pies? Oh, we’ll have those too as close to 400 will be made for this year’s Strawberry Social. The social is held on Saturday, June 4 at the Otto Center, one half mile south of Arthur. Held in conjunction with the Strawberry Jam festival, they will also have a booth downtown where whole pies or slices of the homemade pies can be purchased.

This year 125 flats of strawberries (1,000 quarts) have been purchased from Shady Crest Market and the Arthur Produce Auction for the pies and to put on top of the 1,000 shortcakes made for the Social.

An all-day bake sale will start on Saturday at 8 a.m. with fresh made Amish baked goods such as homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, angel food cakes, noodles and much more.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with sandwiches along with freshly made shortcake and soft-serve ice cream on top. The evening meal will start at 4 pm with grilled chicken, baked beans, and noodles. Don’t forget to purchase a strawberry milkshake made with fresh strawberries, a social exclusive!

The mini auction will begin at 6 p.m. with the proceeds from the sale going to help defray expenses for the Haiti Benefit Auction to be held this fall on October 21 and 22 also at the Otto Center.

The Strawberry Jam festival along with the Strawberry Social will be a great family time to enjoy the area.

Spring back to Arthur and enjoy the day….eat, shop, and relax!