“Friday Night Lights” Coach Dr. Hearne to speak at Otto Center

Dr. Nathanial “Coach” Hearne, who played an important part in the lives of those football players which the film “Friday Night Lights” was all about, will speak at the Otto Center on Wednesday, June 8 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Hearne, an educator, motivator, and mentor, will present an educational seminar, “Encouraging & Influencing Our Children”, along with his real-life story and experiences and untold stories from behind the Lights movie.

Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance or at the door. To buy tickets or for more information contact Matt Schlabach at 217/268-3820. Anyone 18 years and under are free. The Otto Center is located at 2058 CR 188 E, one half mile south of Arthur.

Dr. Hearne grew up in poverty and was plagued with failure and hated school but with a few encouraging teachers who showed him love and compassion, he turned his life around and has led countless individuals to excel past their expectations and dreams,

As assistant offensive line, defensive Line, and strength & conditioning coach, he instilled a love of honor and sportsmanship in the lives of the young men he coached.

The Permian High School legendary (“Mojo”) football program for 35 years achieved a winning percentage of 88.9 from 1980-1989, they won more football games than any other high school football team in Texas. The program was named Team of the Decade in 1989 with a record of 122 wins and 11 losses, won six State Championships, and was named National Champions twice.

Dr. Hearne was named Outstanding Principal of the Year for the Ector County Independent School District and Administrator of the Year for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD.