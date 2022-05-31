Celebrating with VGHS valedictorian and salutatorian

By Tony Hooker

Jobeth Crafton is a goal setter.

She set a goal to be Salutatorian during her freshman year and stuck to it until she earned the honor for the VGHS class of 2022. I recently had a chance to discuss her future plans.

It takes dedication to finish as Salutatorian. Where do you think you got the drive to succeed at such a high level academically?

I set a goal (to become salutatorian) my freshman year of high school. It has definitely been tough and I was under more stress than you could imagine, but I am so happy to see that my hard work has paid off. I started taking dual credit courses my junior year and loaded up on them senior year. I took 5 Parkland classes as well as a few weighted classes which put me second in the class.

What do you like to do when you’re not studying?

When I’m not studying, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, baking with my sister, photography, doing crafty things, specifically making jewelry, and sleeping. I love to sleep!

Where are you going to college?

I plan on attending UIUC and majoring in Business Administration, possibly with a minor in accounting.

Besides your studies, what other activities have you participated in?

Throughout high school, I participated in cross country, basketball, football cheer, choir, student council, class officer and SWAT (Students With A Testimony, formerly FCA) .

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In 5 years, I hope to have graduated from college, working somewhere in Chicago. In 10 years, it would be awesome to work for a big company or own my own business. Overall, I am excited to see what my future holds, and I have no doubt that God will do his great works for me.

Isidora Davis is one smart cookie.

How smart? How about being admitted into Stanford smart. As far as I can tell, no VG graduate, at least in the past 50 years, has attended Stanford. It’s big time. I recently spoke with the VGHS class of 2022 valedictorian about what her future holds.

It takes a real drive to push through and become the valedictorian. What made education such an important piece to you?

My parents (Cheston and Lizbeth Davis) definitely instilled a love of learning in me. From a very young age, my father was always showing me educational videos, really engaging with me on various subjects like science and history, making it fun for me to learn. That’s where it started.

Did it become a competitive thing? Did you realize at some point in your high school career that you could be valedictorian and really want to push through?

No, the valedictorian status never really occurred to me. It was mostly just wanting to get good grades and also working toward scholarships to fund my education.

In addition to being a brainiac, what other activities did you participate in while in high school?

<laughs> I did track my freshman year. I was captain of my scholastic bowl team. I was in the writers club, science club, and I did FFA as well, freshman year.

The scholastic bowl team did quite well again this year. You’ve become kind of a powerhouse in that arena, right?

Yes, but I can’t take all the credit for that though. It’s really all my teammates.

What are your college plans?

I’m going to Stanford in the fall.

What’s your area of study?

It’s a little undecided, but I think I want to do something in the legal field, so right now, I have listed International Relations as my major, with a pre-law track.

What do you like to do when your nose isn’t stuck in a textbook? <laughs>

I really enjoy hanging out with friends and doing activities with them, whether it be roller skating, bowling or just driving around. You name it.

What are you looking forward to the most when you go to Stanford?

The weather! <laughs> And the academic resources and opportunities that will be presented to me, but the weather is pretty nice, too.

What’s one thing you’re going to miss about Villa Grove when you go to Stanford?

I think I’ll miss the teachers the most, because of how supportive they’ve all been, but I also think I’ll miss the Korner Beehive, because they make some of the best coffee I’ve ever had! <laughs>