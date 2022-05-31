Back in the Day- 6-1-22

Ten years ago

June 6, 2012

Teachers who retired at the conclusion of the 2011-12 school year included TCHS guidance counselor Carey Wood, early childhood special education teacher Jonna Green, and art teacher Andrea Englehardt.

Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola was the setting for the wedding uniting Molly Caitlin Lehmann and Tyler Johnathan Surma. The bride is the daughter of Paul and Colleen Lehmann and the groom is the son of Jon and Cindy Surma, and both were graduates of Tuscola High School.

The Tuscola Warriors spring sports teams all celebrated a very successful season. The boys track 4×200 relay of Broc Smith, Chris West, Alex Kemp and Jeff Broch claimed the Class 1A State title, as well as set a new school record with their time of 1:28.79. The softball team made their first appearance in the IHSA State Tournament, and finished in fourth place with a 26-8 season record. The baseball team brought home the runner-up trophy at the State Championship game against St. Anthony. This was the furthest the baseball team had made it in school history.

Twenty years ago

June 4, 2002

Tuscola’s Ervin Park was set to host the state Little League tourney for 11- and 12-year-old players in late July. It had been 1974 when Tuscola hosted when Tuscola hosted the state tournament.

Andy McGilen and Steve Fox were selected to attend the 2002 American Legion Premier Boys State of Illinois, to be held at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston June 8-14.

Tuscola VFW Post 10009 awarded certificates of commendation to District 10 State Trooper Brian Ingram for meritorious service related to recent drug busts, and Tuscola businessman Tuck Elder for community service.

Tuscola graduate Sara Ard was named a team captain of the University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball team, Ard, a 5-10 senior, was a right-side hitter on the squad.

Thirty years ago

June 2, 1992

Tuscola Rotary members were treated to a visit from members of the Rotary International group study exchange team from District 4610 Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Less than one year after an accident left him paralized, Arcola resident Cainan Wilson qualified in six different distances in wheelchair racing at the Junior Nationals in Orlando.

Sara Vest competed in the 8-meter run, while Patty McDaniel placed fifth in the state in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:03 in the junior high state track meet held in Washington, Ill.

TCHS senior Jeff Hettinger placed third in the shot put in the finals of the IHSA state track meet held in Charleston, with a personal best throw of 53-8.

Forty years ago

June 8, 1982

Gaylord Schweighart of Tuscola and Dean Ziegler of Villa Grove, both CIPS employees, recently returned from Marion where they had been assisting with electrical service restoration to the community following a devastating tornado that killed 15 people.

Seventy-seven seniors were awarded diplomas at graduation ceremonies. Speeches were given by Bonnie J. Webster, class valedictorian; James D. Davis, class salutatorian; and John G. Kless, class representative.

Steve Winans would be serving the Tuscola Rotary club as president for the upcoming year. Serving with him would be Rick Davidson, president-elect; Morris Galey, vice president; Les Hall, secretary; and Darrell Price, treasurer.

Three members of the Warrior baseball team were selected to the All-Okaw first team. They included senior infielder Duff Hoel, junior outfielder Tom Peach, and junior designated hitter Lee Grimm.

Fifty years ago

June 1, 1972

A new business to be known as the Baker Illini Pharmacy would be opening at 107 West Sale Street, former home of the Montgomery Ward store. The building was purchased by Harry Baker of Champaign.

Teresa Anne Jordan of Tuscola was accepted as a contestant in the Miss Illinois Teenager pageant.

The Tuscola Fire Department answered five calls in one day. Fortunately, none of the calls–which included a car fire and trash fire–was considered serious.

Andrew Knapp and E.L. Tackett were guests of honor at the Republican banquet. Dignitaries attending the banquet included P.A. Lindenmeyer, Secretary of State John W. Lewis, and GOP county chairman Marvin Jones.