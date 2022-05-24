Villa Grove’s Reinhart talks “Eureka” moment

By Tony Hooker

DeAndre Reinhart knew he wanted to play college football.

He just wasn’t sure where until his coach, Heath Wilson, asked him if he had thought about Eureka, where he had played. DeAndre confirmed that he hadn’t given it a thought, but decided to check it out, and the rest is history. He fell in love with the facilities, the staff and the campus and decided that’s where his college future lay. I recently caught up with the offensive lineman, who doubles as a sandwich artist at a local fast-food joint, to discuss his decision.

You decided to go to Eureka and play ball, right?

Yes sir.

How did you come to that decision?

It was really a tough decision. I didn’t want to go to a big university and have that feeling that I might get lost and not be able to branch out. I thought about here in Villa Grove. I like small towns and it’s (Eureka) a small town just like here. I wanted to stay in a small town.

Did you get any pressure from Coach Wilson since it’s his alma mater?

<laughs> Yeah, he did! When I first started the recruiting process, he asked if I had thought about Eureka and I said no, but then I set up a recruiting visit with coach Barth and then I went there. I went on a couple of more visits, and I thought about it and decided that I really liked it there, the most because it’s a small town.

Are you going there this summer?

No, I leave August 11.

What are they getting when you get there?

They’ve got me playing guard.

Have they set you up with a training program?

Yes, we have a workout program that they sent to us. Mondays and Tuesdays, we work out, we’re off Wednesday, and then work out again on Thursday and Friday.

Are you making any gains? You look like you’ve slimmed down a little bit.

Yeah.

What is your best asset as a football player?

I love pulling! I played tackle, guard and center and then when I moved down here from Oklahoma, Coach Wilson told me he liked my speed and put me at guard. I love pulling. His coach cited his versatility as his biggest asset. “He can play multiple positions on offense and defense lines and he’s very athletic,” Wilson said.

What areas do you think you need to work on?

My footwork. It’s not the best right now. I need to work on my footwork to get to the next level, like my teammates who have been there for three or four years now. I just need to get faster and stronger. Wilson concurs. “Really the only thing he needs to work on is his strength and commitment to the weight room,” the coach stated.

What are you going to study?

I’m going to major in Kinesiology with a minor in Physical Education.

Do you want to be a coach?

Yes, I do!

What are you looking for the most when you get over there?

Just meeting my teammates. There’s a group chat we’ve got going that has 19 of us. There’s some from Florida, Indiana. They recruit from all over the place. Just meeting new people from different ethnicities is the best thing about college.