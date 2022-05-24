Tuscola’s Country Learning Center graduates



Submitted photo

Tuscola’s Country Learning Center honored its first graduating class for Mrs. Elizabeth Ingram’s new preschool Friday evening. The ceremony was held at Aikman Wildlife Adventure in Arcola. Pictured in the front row are Everly Taylor, Marissa Heredia, Tyson Mann, Maddox Wesch, Camden Lewis, and Elsie Grafton. Pictured in the back row are Colette Pflum, Charlotte Holmes, Nora Rahn, Cole Englehardt, Lucas Martin, and Adelai Hoffman.