Tuscola High School Warriors baseball team makes a run for Regional title

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s baseball team made a late season run and came up big at the Okaw Valley Regional. Coach Adam Carver’s Warriors upended second seeded Arcola in the semi-finals to get a shot at the host Timberwolves in the finals. Patrick Pierce tossed a gem allowing just three Riders to reach in the game, on two hits and a walk while striking out 12. Only one crossed the dish and it was unearned in the seven inning masterpiece.

The Riders scored first in the bottom of the first and carried the lead into the third when Tuscola plated three to give Pierce all he would need. Colton Musgrave went two for three on the night, driving in a run. Caden Baer pushed one across as well on a 1 for 3 evening. Pierce donated to the hit total also and sophomore Austin Cummings drove in a pair in the three run third on a triple down the line.

Tuscola added an insurance run in the top of the seventh before Pierce retired the Riders in order in the bottom half to secure the win. Carver’s crew scored four runs on five hits and an error in the loss.

Mother Nature and Okaw Valley were too much to overcome on Saturday the 21. The T-Wolves blew open a close game with a three-run fourth frame and ran out to a 7-0 lead before a rain delay ended the contest after four and half making it official and ending Tuscola’s postseason run. Baer took the loss but was solid on the hill for the black and gold striking out seven while scattering five hits and a walk over three innings of work.