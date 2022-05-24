Memories and Musings

By Cheri Sims

I know we all have to make a living but I must say that after my fun weekend of traveling to my favorite garden shops, I am appalled at the prices of gas, plants and flowers; plants and flowers I usually purchase have almost doubled in price. I started the day with sticker shock, my specialty coffee jumped one dollar, the price per gallon of gas, since my last fill up, had raised fifty cents a gallon so I spent sixty dollars before I left town. As I was leaving Charleston to drive to my first garden shop I wondered if I should even undertake my unnecessary but desired excursion because of the cost.

Saturday was a lovely warm summer day and the drive to Sullivan was quite pleasant with the fragrance of blooming Locust and Lilac trees and fresh mown grass wafting through the open windows of the car. I wasn’t the only person to have the idea of buying flowers, the garden shop was very busy and I met a couple of our readers who were also in gardening mode. We had a lovely chat about finally getting to the garden and being able to spend time away from homes. Our conversation did turn to the prices we were seeing and the fact that even plant availability has been compromised by shortages in the suppily chain. I was able to find enough pants to fill a couple of my favorite containers befor Memorial Day but after seeing some of the prices I decided I would not indulge myself with as many container plantings as I had last year. I have downsized so much in the last couple years one more time won’t kill me.

I had planned to motor to Arthur to visit a couple smaller garden shops and to treat myself with a chicken dinner picnic from Yoder’s but a beautiful purple metal garden ornament caught my eye and it was the same price as the chicken dinner would have been so I opted for the whirling ornament instead. I meandered through all the beauty and talked to friends for so long that by the time I waited thirty minutes in line to check out I decided to forget driving to Arthur and stopped at Kirby Foods to pick up needed cat food and a quick snack. I feel sorry for the cats in Sullivan because the cat food shelves were almost bare so I made the decision not to import cat food and to stop at the store when I returned home. The drive home was equally pleasant, a farmer was mowing a huge field full of wild onions and I do enjoy that earthy summer smell. Another farmer was mowing a huge patch of oat grass and I stopped beside the road and gathered a bag full to take home to the cats. I was pretty sure the oat grass would be safe for the cats because most people do not spray oat grass as it is a weed deterrent in itself. The farmer must have thought I was crazy because he headed in my direction to see if I needed help and had a hearty laugh when I told him I just wanted his grass for my felines. All in all it was a very pleasant day but I know I will have fewer of those days this summer unless prices start a downturn.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and would have been my 55th anniversary which we shared with good friends Gale and Bill Poteete on May 27. We had about ten years of marriage before Bill and Gale tied the knot and I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to them. Cherish every moment! Hubby and I made every anniversary a special occasion and always tried to do something interesting for the weekend. Many years Hubby would have band jobs at least one night of that weekend but we would always try to figure out how to celebrate. If the jobs were out of town I would ride along and go shopping during the evening hours and the next morning we would take a short trip. Not long after we were married the Federal Monday Holiday act was established which made it easier to get away for a long weekend. Our son especially enjoyed our anniversary weekend because it meant he would get to spend four days with my parents, so everyone got a vacation. Memorial Day weekend usually meant a picnic or a wiener roast especially with the grandparents. No one in our family liked to experiment with the hot dogs but one year I decided to make baked stuffed hot dogs and it is a good thing I did because our picnic at the park was rained out and we still got to celebrate at home. I am sharing a stuffed hot dog recipe that I just found and will be making this year.

Have a fun filled and safe Memorial Day!

Stuffed Hot Dogs

From Hey Grill Hey

Ingredients

* 8 hot dog buns

* 8 hot dogs

* 8 slices bacon

* 8 ounces cream cheese

(softened)

* 1/2 cup sharp cheddar

cheese (shredded)

* 1/2 cup pepper jack

cheese (shredded)

* 1 Tablespoon sweet rub

or 1/4 cup BBQ sauce

Instructions

1. Preheat the grill. Preheat your grill of choice to Medium heat (around 300-350 degrees F). Prepare the hot dogs while your grill heats.

2. Slice the hot dogs. Using a sharp knife, slice the hot dogs lengthwise, ensuring not to cut all the way through the hot dog, to create a pocket in the hot dogs.

3. Mix the cheese. In a small bowl, mix the softened cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded pepper jack cheese, and sweet rub (this can be purchased from Patio Provisions or made from the recipe on this site).

4. Stuff the hot dogs. Using a small spoon, spread an even amount of the cheese and sweet rub mixture into the slit of each hot dog.

5. Wrap the stuffed hot dog. Wrap each stuffed hot dog with one slice of bacon, tucking the ends of the bacon or securing with a toothpick (just make sure to remove these before eating!)

6. Grill the dogs. Place the bacon wrapped stuffed hot dogs directly on the grill grates. Close the lid and cook for 5-10 minutes, rotating every 2 minutes, until the bacon is fully cooked. Place the buns slit side down on the grill grates for the last few minutes until they are lightly toasted.

7. Remove from heat and serve. Remove the hot dogs and buns from the grill. Serve immediately with your favorite toppings.

https://heygrillhey.com/stuffed-hot-dogs/