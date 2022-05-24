City approves funding for Downtown Alley Improvement

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola City Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23.

During approval of the consent agenda, the council also approved a pay request from Clark Dietz for Downtown Alley Improvements Engineering in the amount of $34,895.00. The project includes concrete paving for the alleys and private parking areas off of the alleys, as well as the resurfacing of the city-owned parking lots in the downtown. It was noted that construction costs have risen slightly due to market trends. The proposed green space between the Community Building and The Vault that the city has discussed is planned to be in the second phase of the project.

The council then approved the annual appointments of the Tuscola Tourism Board. For the board year beginning June 1, 2022 and ending May 21, 2021 the following individuals are submitted as members of the Tourism Board: Randy Hastings, Hillard Agency – President (community member at large); Drew Hoel, City of Tuscola; Donna Kidwell, Winterberry (retail business owner); Michele Black, Tuscola First Bank (community member at large); Devon Flesor Story, Flesor’s Candy Kitchen (business/chamber representative); Stacey Rae, Sweet Soul Boutique (retail business owner); and Bill Hill (community member at large).

Mayor Dan Kleiss also sent a shout-out to all of the “girl power in Tuscola!” He first congratulated TCHS alumni Morgan Day on being named the player of the game last week during the Oklahoma State softball game. Then, the Tuscola High School girls track and field team on becoming the Class 1A State Champions over the weekend. Kleiss followed by sending congratulations to the Tuscola Warriors softball team on winning the Regional Championship earlier in the evening.

The council also:

* Approved the minutes of the May 9, 2022 meeting.

* Approved the April 2022 financial report.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $202,259.27.

* Approved a community building lease with alcohol for Jasmine Lira for a quinceanera June 24-26.

* Approved street closures for outdoor movie nights on June 17, July 15, and August 19.

* Approved a street closure for downtown outdoor shopping event on June 18, 2022.

* Approved the revised summer employment roster. The new roster includes lifeguards Katie Smith and Brady Urban (both $12.50/hr). The city is planning on opening the swimming pool for the season on Saturday, May 28.

* Approved the hiring of a full-time street department employee effective in two weeks.

* Heard a thank you from Jessica Roberts for the council’s approval of use of the community building for St. Jude’s Run Glow Bingo on June 3.

* Announced that there would not be flags up this year for Memorial Day in the City. Unfortunately, they were not available for this year.

* Adjourned at 7:41 p.m. until the June 13 council meeting.