Back in the Day-5-25-22

Ten years ago

May 30, 2012

Thousands turned out to welcome home an Honor Flight carrying 72 local veterans back to Central Illinois. The trip was a two-day visit; with the veterans and their chaperones enjoying a tour of the Capital, viewing of Enola Gay, Arlington National Cemetery, and various memorials around the city.

Tuscola Community High School graduated 70 seniors in the Class of 2012 at a graduation ceremony on May 26. The Tuscola Do It Best Home Center Little League team wore pink ribbons on their uniforms last Friday in memory of Michelle Lewis–the mother of teammate Colter Lewis–who had succumbed to breast cancer.

Warrior runners Alex Kemp, Broc Smith, Chris West, and Jeff Broch broke the state record in the class 1A 4×200 relay during the IHSA state track and field prelims at O’Brien Stadium. The previous seven year record was broken with their time of 1:27.93; and they went on to claim the state championship on Saturday.

The Tuscola Warrior baseball and softball teams claimed super sectional championships! The Lady Warriors moved to face Payson-Seymour and the Warriors were set to face Lena-Winslow.

Twenty years ago

May 28, 2002

Eighty-two seniors received their rites of passage during graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2002. Valedictorians of the class were Lauren Ochs, Justin Martin, Katrina Kappes, John Winans, Tony Reinhart, Jessica Surma, and Cory Kleiss.

The final gathering around the flag at North Ward took place on Friday, May 24.

When classes resume in August, early childhood through fourth grade would be attending class in the new school on North Prairie Street.

As a result of the new corporate tax laws, the Tuscola Board of Education could face losing up to 15 percent or $180,000 of revenue from the state for the next year. At this time, the board was not planning on doing any personnel cuts.

The Warriors advanced to the super sectional contest in Effingham with an 11-5 victory over Paris. This victory lifted the Warriors season record to 26-1 overall.

Thirty years ago

May 26, 1982

Charles Brewer announced the sale of Waddington Funeral Home in Tuscola to Steve Shrader, owner of Shrader Funeral Homes in Arcola and Arthur.

Tuscola City Council members received more bad news, that the Illinois Commerce Commission made a recommendation to the ICC hearing examiner that the Carico Street crossing be closed. The city had 14 days to respond to the recommendation.

The Tuscola Lady Warriors placed 13th in the state track meet at Charleston, scoring 18 points. One of the contributors was Emily Smith, who earned a second-place finish in the discus.

Kendra Blaudow, Jamey Russell and Chris Spencer were picked to participate in the News-Gazette McDonald’s Summer Showcase basketball game. Angie Dilliner would be teaming up with Sullivan’s Scott Thomas to coac the West squad.

Forty years ago

June 1, 1982

About a half dozen Tuscola residents attended the Tuscola City Council meeting to voice approval for the proposed firehouse project on South Main Street.

Longview State Bank was constructing a branch bank in Camargo, which was expected to be completed by August of this year.

Dena Pickett, Kim Kidwell, Gigi Snyder, Julie Kaczonowki and Mary Statzer were named varsity cheerleaders for the 1982-83 school year.

A poor baton exchange in the 800-meter relay finals at the state track meet caused the Warrior entry to finish eighth in the state. Junior Mark Smith finished seventh in the state in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.2.

Fifty years ago

May 25, 1972

Attorney Raymond Lee, representing Marathon Oil, Company of Robinson, presented a petition for annexation to city council, explaining the company intended to build a station and restaurant on two tracts of property just west of I-57 on the north side of Route 36.

The Tuscola Drive-In Theater offered five films through the week: Clint Eastwood’s “Play Misty For Me” and “The Beguiled,” “Taking Off,” “The Andromeda Strain,” and “Shoot Out,” with Gregory Peck.

Sarah Jane Romine, a 1969 graduate of TCHS, was the first recipient of the Water M. Scruggs Scholarship. She was an Eastern Illinois University student majoring in zoology and botany.

The Tuscola Board of Education hired Andrea Surma Englehardt, art teacher and Deborah Sanders, French teacher, at salaries of $7,700 each. They accepted the resignations of Stuart Reigner, eighth-grade coach and grade school physical education; Jacqueline Tucker, eighth grade language arts; Kathleen Tasa, EMH; and Ernest Biller, opportunity center.