Photo: Tracy Hornaday

The 2022 TCHS girls track & field team are the new 1A State Champions! Pictured in front are head coach Drew Sterkel, Kenna Clodfelder, Mia Hausmann, Alyssa Williams, Belle Notaro, and Carlina Patterson. Pictured in back are Rylie Vanausdoll, Olivia Wallace, Lia Patterson, Jillian Alexander, and Harley Woodard. See full story on page 11.