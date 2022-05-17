TCHS Warriors baseball team wraps up regular season with win over Central A&M

By Lenny Sementi

It was a long week for the Warriors playing five days in a row tasking coach Adam Carver’s pitching staff. Fourth year player Caden Baer opened the week on the hill for the Warriors on senior night collecting a 10-7 win over Central A&M giving up seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven. Jacob Waugh fired the final two frames striking out two and walking two.

Carver’s crew climbed out of a 3-0 hole after a half frame scoring two in the bottom of the first. They put two more crooked numbers on the board, plating five in the third and three in the fourth to seal the deal on the CIC victory.

Catcher Colton Musgrave was the man with a plan on offense. The junior hit not one but two home runs posting a three for four effort at the plate that included five RBI’s. Next up were Baer and senior classmate Chase Jones. The duo both doubled in the game and delivered two hits apiece.

Tuscola managed just three hits the next night at Clinton falling to the Maroons 9-0 in league action. Musgrave accounted for two base knocks and Jones had the other. Patrick Pierce took the loss on a tough defensive night for the Warriors. The senior hurler gave up just two hits and one earned run in a five- strikeout outing. Tuscola came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the final three contests falling to Shelbyville 15-0, Meridian 8-5 and Sullivan 8-1. Senior Payton Armstrong had the pill in the final regular season game at Sullivan and carried a 1-0 advantage into the sixth but one more defensive miscue proved costly.