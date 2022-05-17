Spring has sprung at the Arthur 3rd Saturday Bazaar held on May 21

The Arthur 3rd Saturday Bazaar in Arthur, IL, welcomes the ladies from the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur. The Center accommodates Amish children with various handicaps and disabilities. They will be serving lunch to benefit the Center. The menu varies from month to month but Cheese Soup, Cakes and Cinnamon Rolls are favorites.

Once again, our talented vendors have not been a disappointment with their clever Homemade Crafts such as: Woodworking, Candles, Soaps, Dried Fruit, Tumblers, Embroidered Towels, T-shirts, Aprons, house plants, for examples, along with your favorite Direct Sales and Award Winning Honey. There is always something new at the Bazaar. Due to no internet service at the Otto Center, we can only accept cash and checks. You won’t want to miss this one at the Otto Center, 2508 CR 1800E, Arthur, IL on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.