Pierce and Musgrave lead the way for TCHS Warriors softball team

Tuscola softball’s senior class boasts only two players but those two players have shown the way as of late. The Lady Warriors finished off a tough week in the heat with three straight wins to end the regular season upending Sullivan and Clinton last Wednesday and Thursday before beating Salt Fork on Saturday. Pierce collected all three victories in the circle for the Black and Gold while Musgrave held down the hot corner and came up big early in the batting order.

Tuscola jumped out early against Salt Fork thanks to a miscue by the Storm in the top of the first and a two run homerun from Ella Boyer. The home team answered with one in the bottom half and scored another two frames later knotting it at two’s before the Warriors blew it open plating five in the fifth, four in the sixth one more for good nature in the seventh leading to a 12-2 victory. Boyer led the way with four hits and two home runs in the game driving in an astounding eight RBI’s.

Ava Boyer and Addy Ring had multiple hits as well and combined to score three runs. Taylor Musgrave reached three times and found her way home each time. Zoey Thomason, Marissa Boyer and Isabelle Wilcox all added a base knock to their stat sheet. Wilcox drove one off the fence for a triple in the fourth but was left. Pierce collected the win working all seven frames giving just two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a career-best 11 batters.

A late surge two nights earlier at Clinton in the Central Illinois Conference finale once more produced a double-digit 10-0 win. Ava Boyer started it off with a bang hammering a homerun over the right field fence as the Warriors pushed three across in the top of the first, setting an early tone. They tacked on one in the fifth, two in the sixth and put the cherry on top with four in the seventh.

Emily Czerwonka led all with a four for four night at the plate that included three RBI’s. She doubled in a run and was joined by Ella Boyer (2), Musgrave and Wilcox in the stat column as five Warriors doubled in the contest. Ring, Claire Meyer and Catie Gibson all added to the 17-hit evening for Tuscola. Pierce secured the shutout victory scattering three hits and a walk out over seven innings of work while striking out five.

The senior Pitcher was just as strong the day before, fanning nine and the four in a row at one time in a 6-2 Warrior win over Sullivan. She also doubled driving in a run. Wilcox pounded out a pair of two-baggers on a three for four night with the bat in her hands. Czerwonka had two hits and two RBI’s and Musgrave, Ella Boyer, Thomason and Ring also reached safely.

Tuscola dropped a heartbreaker 24 hours earlier falling 7-6 in extra innings to Meridian in the CIC championship game. The Warriors had the winning run on third in both the sixth and seventh inning and on second in the eighth but were unable to close the deal. Ella Boyer hit a homerun finishing off a three for five outing that contained three RBI’s. Pierce took the loss allowing seven runs, five earned.

A home loss to St Joe opened the Week on Monday, May 9. Wilcox took the loss in the circle against the Spartans. Ava Boyer was tops on offense with a three for three night at the dish. Musgrave followed in the two hole posting a two for three effort as did Wilcox who joined Ava Boyer with an extra base hit.