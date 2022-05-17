Foltz and East Prairie Hornets team show strong state showing

By Kendra Hennis

It was a wonderful weekend for Tuscola’s East Prairie Middle School seventh and eighth grade girls track & field teams at the IESA State Track Meet.

Eighth grader Kate Foltz made history as the first girl from Tuscola to compete in pole vault at the state level. Foltz additionally earned the gold in the eighth grade girls pole vault. She also placed fourth in the 1600-meter run and earned a personal record and tenth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.70.

Reese Davis also completed in the 400-meter run and placed 15th with a time of 1:10.97. Also earning points for the eighth grade girls were the 4×200 relay of Reese Davis, Lilly Kurtz, Chloe Fowler, and Chloe Bowden who placed 8th. The 4×400 relay of Cailin Munson, Celeste Ritter, Deondra Cook, and Kali Fonner were unable to compete due to illness.

For the seventh graders, Abbie Meyer earned 13th place in the discus throw with a toss of 61 feet two inches. The 7th grade 4×200 relay of Tessa Brucker, Jayla Hochstetler, Makayla Sexson and Addy Revell placed 12th and achieved a personal record in a time of 2:02.17.

Coach Beth Pugh stated, “I am very proud of all of the girls! It was a very hot weekend. They gave 100 percent and made Tuscola very proud.