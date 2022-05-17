Amish County Tractor Cruise set for Saturday, June 18 in Arthur

The Amish Country Tractor Cruise is set for Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Arthur. A 46-mile cruise will take riders on a picturesque drive through the Heart of Illinois Amish Country.

Registration for the cruise will begin at 6:00 a.m. CDT at Yoder’s Kitchen, located on IL 133, and then departs at 8:00 a.m. A 9:45 a.m. CDT rest stop will be at the Rudy Huber Farm at Galton and lunch will be served at the Vernon Yoder Farm / Tri-County Auction Facility at Arcola. The cruise is expected to return to Arthur by 2:30 p.m.

Each year, the cruise takes riders on a different route throughout Amish Country. This year the cruise will visit the communities of Chesterville, Galton, Kemp, Filson, and Arcola Major sponsors for this year’s cruise include CHI, Farm Credit Services, The Equity, Kuhns Equipment, Yoder’s Kitchen, and Yoder Seed Company.

Cruise Director Jim Fleming expects a record crowd this year. “We have received national exposure from Heritage Iron magazine as one of the premier tractor cruises in the Midwest. I think we could hit 200 tractors,” Fleming said. The first cruise was held in 2010 and is held on the Saturday preceding Father’s Day to encourage good family and Dad time. Many families plan activities around the cruise.

Funds raised from the cruise fund scholarships to agriculture students at ALAH High School.

For more information and to request a registration form, please contact Jim Fleming at 217-791-1026 or by email at fbjf1964@consolidated.net