Villa Grove Blue Devils high school spring sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGHS Softball

Shoot down Bombers

Emma Bratten-Noice went 2-3 with a homer, three RBI’s and two runs scored to lead Villa Grove to a 9-6 win over Argenta Oreana on Monday, May 2. Running mate Maci Clodfelder hit her tenth bomb of the season, which is believed to tie the school record for single season homers, and also scored a pair of runs for the Blue Devils. Bratten-Noice gave up one hit and one earned run to earn the win in relief of Alex Brown. Six VG errors made the game tighter than it needed to be, as Bratten-Noice, Brown and Logan Lillard allowed just three earned runs on the day.

VGHS Baseball

Bitten by Wolves

Five VG errors led to five unearned runs as the Blue Devils dropped a 15-11 decision to Okaw Valley on May 2. Junior backstop Luke Zimmerman went 3-5 with a double, triple, three RBI’s and two runs scored to power the VGBB offense, while sophomore first sacker Peyton Smith went 3-4 with a double, triple, three RBI’s and two runs scored to help the cause. Sophomore third baseman Brady Clodfelder was 2-3 at the dish and scored three runs. Senior pitcher Sam Bender scored a pair of runs, and senior Right Fielder Tyler Wilson drove in two for Villa Grove. Freshman pitcher Cooper Clark took the loss, giving up seven runs in two and 1/3 innings in relief of Bender, who allowed eight runs (three earned) in three and 1/3 innings of work.

Clip Hawks

The Blue Devils defeated Heritage 11-8 in a sloppy affair that saw 15 errors committed between the two teams on a cold, damp Friday afternoon. Parker Knierim got the win in relief of starter Brady Clodfelder, throwing three innings of scoreless, hitless ball while striking out five and walking four. Clodfelder went four innings, giving up eight unearned runs and striking out seven Heritage hitters. Luke Zimmerman and Liam Barr each had a pair of RBI’s for the Devils, and Peyton Smith and Tyler Wilson each doubled and scored twice. Sam Bender also had a pair of runs scored for Villa Grove, who stole nine bases in the contest.