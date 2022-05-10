State trend continues for Tuscola Warriors boys track team throwers

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola track has a throwing tradition like not many others, and once more throws coach Stan Wienke has a star pupil to carry the torch. Chris Boyd placed at state a year ago as a sophomore, after he was shorted his freshman campaign, and the junior just keeps getting better.

He has set personal records in three separate meets including a big time milestone this past Tuesday, May 3 at the Sullivan Redskin Invite. Boyd led the way for the second place Warriors in the nine-team event winning the shot put breaking the 60’ foot plateau with a toss of 60’1.25”. And, backed it up with another career best effort in the discus launching it 170’6” sweeping the throws.

Senior Haven Hatfield collected 14-points for the black in gold taking second in the shot and third in the discus. Will Foltz found some points in the field as well delivering a gold medal performance in the pole vault clearing 12’5.5”. Connor Lewis and Krish Patel landed on the podium in the long jump and the triple jump finishing their night in third and fourth place respectively.

Coach Ryan Hornaday dialed up the right mix in the relays tallying 24 points with three second place finishes. Ben Hornaday, Hunter Branca, Lewis and Patel crossed the line in one minute 37 seconds in the 4×100 meter. Hornaday and Branca then joined with Josiah Hortin and Logan Wallace for a silver medal outing in the 4×400. Hortin and Wallace were part of the runner-up 4×800 group handing off to Logan Wallace and Riley Nolan.

Jackson Barrett secured a second place medal PR’ing in the 1600-meter with a time of 4:45 while Tristan Gadomski donated second place points as well in the 300-meter high hurdles. Nolan donated points in the 1600 with a fourth place as did Thomas Brown and Foltz who took fou in the grueling 3200 with a personal best 12:26 and the 800 respectively.