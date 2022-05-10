| logout
Six VG athletes punch tickets to junior high state track meet
By Tony Hooker
Six Villa Grove athletes punched their tickets to state at the IESA class 2A sectional meet, held at Assumption on Saturday, May 7.
Seventh grade girls
Baylee Martin finished fourth in the long jump and Evalice Callison took second in the high jump to qualify for state.
Seventh grade boys
Jacob Golightly finished fourth in the 400m and fifth in the long jump to earn a berth in the state finals.
Eighth grade girls
Hayden Thomas finished tied for first in the long jump, and Ryan Lillard and Piper Kiser went 2-3 in the discus to qualify for the state finals, which will be held on May 13-14 in East Peoria.