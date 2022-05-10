Lady Warriors track and field team brings home a gold haul

By Lenny Sementi

Coach Drew Sterkel’s girls track team collected some precious medals last Friday evening securing seven of the gold variety and three of a silver nature. All of which led to a second place outing at the Central Illinois Conference track meet finishing behind a very good Shelbyville squad.

Senior Alyssa Williams was the first to strike gold winning the long jump with a season best leap of 17 feet 9 inches. Harley Woodard found fifth place points also in the event and donated fourth place points in the jump. Two personal records in the field led to more points before the track portion started. Rylie Vanausdoll cleared 4’8” in the high jump capturing second place while Olivia Wallace PR’d in the discus taking home fourth place honors. Natalie Hastings was one spot back in the disc and doubled up her medal count with a third place in the shot put. Kenna Clodfelder delivered second place points in the triple jump touching the sand at 31’ 10.25”.

Williams doubled up in the sprints winning both the 100 and 200-meter dash. Lia Patterson was right on her heels in second place in the 200 but struck gold in both hurdle races. The fabulous freshman re-broke her own school record in the 100-low hurdles with a time of 15.12 seconds, and ran away from the field in the 300-hurdles. Vanausdoll added a bronze to her freshman trophy case taking third in the 800, circling the track twice in two minutes and 43 seconds.

The coach found points in all four relays collecting 28 points. Mia Hausmann was part of three of the four leading off a gold medal performance in the 4×100 linking up with Woodard, Clodfelder and Jillian Alexander. Hausmann and Alexander then joined up with Williams and Patterson in a dominating 4×200 relay beating the runner-up by just over ten seconds. Third place was on tap in the 4×400 thanks to Hausmann, Vanausdoll, Woodard and Clodfelder. Add to that a fifth place outing by Wallace, Braidy Stahler, Ann Bazzell and Alondra Tapia in the 4×800 relay.