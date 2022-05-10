Kate Foltz talks her successful and field East Prairie track season

By Kendra Hennis

Kate Foltz, daughter of Amanda and Doug Foltz, has had a very successful track season her eighth grade year at East Prairie Middle School. Foltz competes in pole vault, the 1600-meter run, and the 800-meter run. Over the course of the season, Foltz has broken the pole vaulting record multiple times. Her current record stands at 10 1/4 inch, but she says she hopes to get it to 10 foot six inches by the end of the season. Foltz said her favorite part of the season has been “just being a team and working together towards our goals. East Prairie track and field coach Beth Pugh said, “Kate is a very hard worker. She is determined and when she sets her mind to reach a goal, she is going to work as hard as she can to achieve the goal. She has accomplished many of those goals in the last two years and I know she will keep reaching new goals in the future. Kate puts in a lot of extra time running and practicing pole vault and it has paid off for her.”

Foltz said her favorite memory is, “Clearing the 10 1/4 inch in pole vault.” She continued, “I had been working towards that for a while and clearing it really felt like a huge accomplishment. I want to say that I am very thankful for everyone helping me along the way, my coaches, and my teammates always staying positive and cheering me on.”