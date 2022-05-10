Gawthorp and Linstead recognized among ROE Excellence Award winners

The Regional Office of Education #11 is pleased to announce the 2022 third Annual ROE #11 Recognition of Excellence Award Recipients.

The Regional Office of Education #11 requested nominations from each school district within the region seeking to highlight a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educator who has modeled excellence in education. Nominees included exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools; often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities. Nominations were accepted through February 2022, reviewed by a committee, and one educator per school district was selected to receive the distinguished ROE#11 Recognition of Excellence Award. Dr. Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent said, “We are privileged to have so many outstanding educators within our region, passionate about the profession, and dedicated to our students. It’s an honor to recognize and validate their meaningful efforts. Education is truly a work-of-heart and these educators work with relentless persistence, creativity, flexibility, and competence. Our students, schools, and communities benefit from their skills, knowledge, and compassion.”

Congratulations to the following 2021 ROE #11 Recognition of Excellence Award Recipients:

* Arcola CUSD #306: Jessica Launius

* Arthur CUSD #305: Kara Moffett

* BRIDGES: Laurie Hooker-Davison

* Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4: Janie Oakley

* Central A&M CUSD #21: Kay Jordan

* Charleston CUSD #1: Michelle Zigler

* Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A: Lisa Steffen

* Cumberland CUSD #77: Mike Oakley

* EIASE: Marlo Spidle

* Edgar County CUSD #6: Jennifer Lorton

* Kansas CUSD #3: LeeAnn Nicholson

* Marshall CUSD #C-2: Sarah Brannan

* Martinsville CUSD #C-3: Jill Rogers

* Mattoon CUSD #2: Rebecca Polston

* Neoga CUSD #3: William “Bill” Fritcher

* Oakland CUSD #5: Rachel Wright

* Okaw Valley CUSD #302: Brooks Inman

* Paris CUSD #4: Terri Crippes

* Paris Cooperative High School: Missy Tingley

* Paris Union #95: Megan Carroll

* Shelbyville CUSD #4: Greg Reynolds

* Shiloh #1: Beth Harbaugh

* Stewardson-Strasburg CUSD #5A: Lisa Harris

* St. John’s Lutheran School: Lynn Shaffer

* Sullivan CUSD #300: Deena Lee

* Tuscola CUSD #301: Beth Linstead

* Villa Grove #302: Gordon Gawthorp

* Windsor CUSD #1: Denise Sentel

ROE #11 Recognition of Excellence Award Recipients were presented a certificate and award (pictured left).

The Regional Office of Education #11 will continue to recognize outstanding educators through the annual ROE #11 Recognition of Excellence Award. More information about ROE #11 can be accessed via the website at ROE11.org.