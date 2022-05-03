Rairden inducted as President of the Ill. Association of County Officials

Bobbi Rairden, longtime Douglas County Treasurer, was recently inducted as the 2022 President of the Illinois Association of County Officials at the IACO’s 39th Annual Fall Conference held at the Marriott Hotel in Normal, Illinois. Prior to her induction as President, Rairden served terms as Secretary/Treasurer, 1st Vice President, and President-Elect on the IACO board. She was also chair of the Awards Committee.

Rairden will host her first IACO conference as President at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield from May 11-13th, 2022.

In addition to her involvement in the IACO, Rairden was President of the Illinois County Treasurers’ Association (ICTA) in 2013 and was awarded Treasurer of the Year for 2013. During her tenure in the ICTA, she served on the Education Committee, Legislative Committee, Hospitality Committee, and PAC Committee, serving as Treasurer of PAC for many years. She remains involved in ICTA, currently serving on the Nominating Committee. She has been the NACCTFO/NACO Delegate and served as Zone III Chair and Secretary/Treasurer. She was awarded Zone III Treasurer of the Year in 2006 and 2019. She has also served as a trainer at the Comptroller’s Training held every four years for all newly elected Treasurers.About the Illinois Association of County Officials:

The Illinois Association of County Officials (IACO), a statewide organization of affiliate county official groups, is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of county government through education. The IACO membership promotes responsible public policy, ethical service, and high standards of performance in single and multi-county units of government. Efficient and effective government service is enhanced through the cooperative efforts of the IACO membership, staff, volunteers, and associate members. In order to promote professionalism in county government service, IACO conducts annual meetings, seminars, and in-service training sessions. Additionally, IACO facilitates professional networking and publishes professional materials. These efforts are designed to maintain and enhance public confidence in county government. Learn more at https://iaco.memberclicks.net.