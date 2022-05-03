DAR/SAR winners honored April 16

The Newman United Methodist Church hosted the 66th annual Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, DAR/SAR Good Citizens’ Luncheon on Saturday, April 16, 2022. There were approximately forty-five in attendance. Tuscola IGA catered the meal.

Regent Martha Burris gave the welcome and Chaplain Marlene Lincoln gave the invocation. Areta Joines, Flag Chairman led the Pledge to the American flag and Jane Faust, 1st Vice Regent led the group in the American’s Creed.

Program speaker was Taylor Edwards, 2015 Arcola DAR winner. Her inspiring remarks centered on the benefits of small-town life, believing in yourself, having faith, and trying even if you fail. Taylor currently lives in Nashville after graduating from the University of Illinois. While there she received the 2020 Big Ten Medal of Honor for her academic and athletic excellence. Taylor received the U of I Spirit Award, Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and was named Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. In 2021 Taylor pursued her dream of playing professional softball and traveling the world in Australia, Italy, Malta, and the Czech Republic, named the winning pitcher for two European national championship teams.

Martha Burris, Good Citizens Chairman of the Stephen A. Douglas DAR Chapter, presented the DAR awards to the five high school seniors: Avery Kessler – Arcola, Sarah Rafferty – ALAH, Josephine Carroll – Shiloh, Kyla Gough– Tuscola, and Molly Little – Villa Grove. Mrs. Burris also gave a brief description of the nomination and selection process.

Each of the DAR Good Citizens is given an opportunity to write an essay for competition. This year Sarah Rafferty from ALAH was the chapter’s essay winner. She was awarded a monetary gift from the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter and received an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Frank Lincoln of the Piankeshaw Chapter SAR presented the SAR awards to the four high school seniors: Zachary Butler – Arcola, Emery Keys – Shiloh, Amelia Bosch – Tuscola, and Liam Barr – Villa Grove. Jace Green, ALAH Senior, was unable to attend due to a rescheduled track meet. Retired Judge Lincoln gave brief remarks, telling the students they already were “Winners!”

The benediction was in unison.