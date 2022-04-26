Villa Grove senior forced to find new college home

By Tony Hooker

Vanessa Wright had her post-secondary athletic and education plans in place. Until she didn’t.

With the announcement that Lincoln College was closing, Wright, a senior at VGHS who had committed to play ball there, found herself scrambling to find a new academic and athletic home. After a whirlwind couple of weeks of visiting schools, she selected Monmouth College.

Monmouth coach Alexa McClaughry is certainly glad she did. “I think she is going to be a tremendous asset for our program and should fit right in with the culture we are trying to establish here at Monmouth,” McClaughry said. McClaughry went on to state that the two traits that stood out the most to her about Wright were her competitiveness and her team-oriented focus. “We just have to work to get her shoulder healthy and strong for the upcoming season,” she added.

What a strange time this has been for you, right? Let’s go back to the beginning. What made you choose Lincoln?

The coach picked me up out of travel. (softball) I considered going somewhere else, but the coach was very interested and brought me on a visit and I liked the environment. The coach was awesome, and the girls made me feel like I was at home when I went, so I decided that was the place I wanted to be for the next four years.

Which travel team did you play for?

The Moultrie County Rush.

What can you tell us about your recent surgery?

I had SLAP tear surgery. They put an anchor in to ensure that my labrum didn’t pull up anymore, and they cleaned up my bicep tendon a little bit.

You had your surgery, you are rehabbing from that, getting ready to go, and then you find out that not only is the softball not there, but the college also isn’t going to be there anymore. What were you thinking when all of that happened?

Oh my gosh! I found out from Facebook. My dad had called me and told me that they were closing, and I thought “this is an April Fool’s joke, right?” He said “No, I’m serious. You need to come over and we need to start contacting some people.” My sister had contacted some coaches and found out that they were still looking (for players) so I reached out to three colleges that night, Eureka, Monmouth and Greenville, and they all contacted me, wanting me to send stats and video and host me for a visit. The Monmouth coach said that she had been through it twice and that it wasn’t anything new to her.

Why did you choose Monmouth? What stood out about them?

My tour guide at Monmouth was a volleyball player, and she was asking me what other sports I played. I told her basketball and volleyball, and asked me what position I played, and when I said Middle (hitter) she said they needed middles and said that she would have the volleyball coach talk to me as well, and she ended up offering me also! I went on the other visits, but I just loved everything about Monmouth. The coach is amazing, and everything on campus is right next to each other, so students can be on their way to their dorm and stop and watch a game. Coach said that it gets packed for home games.

Her high school coach, Jeana Block, also thinks that Wright is capable of playing both sports at a high level. “ She is definitely athletic enough to play at the next level. Her biggest challenge will be adjusting to the next level of competition and time management, being a student athlete is a true challenge,” Block stated. “Once she adjusts to school and the commitments of both programs I am excited to see what she can do.”

What are you going to study?

Exercise science/athletic training? I want to collaborate with athletes.

Did your injury and recovery play a part in choosing your major?

Oh, yes. Definitely. Knowing what I’ve been through, I would have that connection already with an athlete that’s coming to me, saying “I did this or that,” and I could share my experiences with them as they make choices about recovery.

Long term. Do you want to keep playing ball as long as you can?

Oh yeah!

Monmouth is NAIA or DIII?

They are NCAA DIII.

You’ve had a lot going on, but what else is coming up for you? Prom and graduation, right?

Prom is May 7, I think, but a month from today is graduation!

You’re ready to move on and start the next chapter?

Yes! I’m just very thankful that we found out that Lincoln was closing when we did. By May, everyone (colleges) is closing their applications and roster spots are pretty filled.

What position are you going to play?

I’m a utility player, so I just kind of play everywhere. I’ve stopped pitching because of my shoulder. It will be very hard for me to get my strength back. I cannot catch! <laughs> That’s one thing that I will not try!

Are you regretful, or are you thankful of the way things turned out?

<laughs> That’s kind of hard! I was very, very thankful for the opportunity at Lincoln. I had a former teammate who played for Lincoln, so I thought “great, she can show me around,” but I feel like it was God’s plan to send me somewhere else. It’s by His grace that I found Monmouth.

Where are you going to be ten years from now?

Hopefully, an athletic trainer for some sort of national league. That is the dream, to be a trainer for the NFL or something. I think it would be awesome to help professional athletes.