Real Life Wellness-Let’s talk Food!

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

I love food! But it is the most misunderstood subject on the planet. What should you eat? How do you know if a food is good for you? Are different diets better for different people? How can you decide for yourself what to eat and not eat?

All these questions are asked in my office daily. So. I’m going to spend the next few weeks going through what I have learned over my last 34 years in practice. I’ve broken this subject down into small pieces, just like you should eat. The four pieces I will explain over the next few weeks are: Digestion, Heal Leaky Gut, Good Bugs and Kill Bacteria, Viruses, Parasites.

Each of these four pieces work together to provide your body with the nutrition it needs to fuel your healthy lifestyle. I’m not going to tell you what to eat, or not eat. All the recent research tells us that no two people should have the same diet. Every person is unique and should find their own specialized diet. But there are a few simple guidelines you can use to get into the specific types of food that will serve you well.

The first piece of advice I can safely give anybody is you need to eat seasonally, locally and based on your ethnicity. That might sound weird, but research going back to the 1930’s has proven that if you follow this advice your ability to extract nutrients from your food is most effective.

Eating seasonally means you should eat the food that are currently growing and ripening right now. Most of us do this naturally, like eating sweet corn as it comes out of the fields every summer. But if you eat sweet corn that has been imported from other parts of the world during the winter, it will have a totally different effect on your digestive system than it does during the summertime.

This is also true for other fruits and vegetables. Our body has been controlled by the seasons from the beginning of time. Don’t fight this seasonal change, embrace it. Eat produce from your local farmer’s market. Local peaches and strawberries have been grown in our local soil, by our local farmers, to feed our local people.

This is the second part of your decision about your diet. You should eat foods that can be grown or raised locally as much as you can. Each geographic area produces different healthy foods based on the local climate. Don’t eat food grown or raised from Alaska or Tahiti. Those foods have different vitamins, minerals, and amino acids than our local foods do. Each of those places have unique food profiles that have been used by those local people to remain healthy in that geographic area.

The final piece of advice I will give is eat based on your ethnicity. No matter what part of the world your ancestors have come from, your genetics and epigenetics digest and metabolize food differently based on where your heritage. Eating family recipes passed down from generation to generation is usually a great place to start.

Next week, I’m going to talk more about Digestion. Because it really doesn’t matter what food you eat if you can’t properly digest it!