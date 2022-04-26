Green Awarded 2022 Summerville Scholarship

Jace Green of Arthur was selected to receive a $1,500 academic scholarship on behalf of the Joe and Sue Summerville Agricultural scholarship. This scholarship is offered in memory of Sue’s mother and father, Lois and Myron Riddle, of Tuscola, Illinois. The given award is based on merit, demonstrated commitment to rural life and college enrollment in an ag related field of study.

Jace has been admitted to Western Illinois University for the Fall 2022 semester to study agriculture business. He is the son of Justin and Monica Green.

For more information about the Joe and Sue Summerville Agricultural scholarship and how to apply for next year’s scholarship please contact our office at 217-253-4442 or douglasmgr@douglascfb.com.