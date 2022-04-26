Back in the Day-4-27-22

Ten years ago

May 2, 2012

TCHS seniors Sammi Kolhbecker and Cody Pankau were named prom king and queen at the Saturday night coronation.

Tuscola and Douglas County Police were investigating a stolen van used to smash the front window of Zales Jewelers at Tanger Outlet Center.

Bill and Teresa Fornshell of Tuscola were proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Khloe Paige Fornshell, born April 7.

Breanna Raney, daughter of Todd and Peg Raney, was named the Tuscola Rotary Club Student of the Month for May.

Three Tuscola athletes participated in the Special Olympics spring track meet at EIU. Luke Reed, Mikayla Helmuth, and Connie Pinson each competed in one track event and one field event, and all three earned a gold medal for each event–qualifying them for the state meet in June.

The Lady Warriors softball team moved forward with their 16-4 season with a win against Warrensburg-Latham and a loss against Central A&M.

Twenty years ago

April 30, 2002

Seniors Darren Lewis and Jessica Pohlig were named king and queen of the ball at the 2022 TCHS Prom. Senior candidates were Aja Kohlbecker, Elliot Harriss, Laine Campbell, Corey Kleiss, Jessica Surma, Andrea Laley, John Winans and Brad Wetzel. Junior attendants were Austin Hogue, Brittany Alexander, Ryan Bonner, and Megan Quick.

Corporal John R. Nuener, a Scout sniper in the United States Marine Corps, recently competed in the 2002 Pacific Division matches and was awarded a silver medal for his second-place finish. Neuner is the son of Peggy Dundas of Tuscola, and a graduate of Tuscola High School.

Tuscola Fire Department Assistant Chief George Wineland received a plaque of dedication of many years of dedication to the firefighting service by members of the Tuscola VFW Post 10009.

After losing their first game of the season, the Warriors woke with a nasty taste in their mouths and knocked off Neoga and Arcola with a combined score of 19-2. The Warriors pounded out 21 hits in the two victories, to just five for their opponents.

Thirty years ago

April 28, 1992

State police found 201 pounds of marijuana hidden on a false bed on a pickup truck on I-57 near Tuscola. Officials estimated the street value of the high-grade plants at nearly $650,000.

The tally of lots sold for the proposed golf course subdivision was now at 48. The project moved one step closer to reality as council members agreed to hold a May 13 public hearing on annexing the Mabre Bass property to the city.

A well-balanced Tuscola attack led the home team Warriors to a first-place finish in the renowned Tuscola Open. The boys squeezed out a one-point victory over Arcola in the 15-team event.

The Lady Warriors finished second behind Arthur in the Open. The girls scored six firsts and set three meet records.

Forty years ago

May 4, 1982

Repair work was being done to the enormous internal columns supporting the Douglas County Courthouse. The columns had cracked with age, and were further damaged when a young man and his bride-to-be, who was underage, came to the courthouse to get a marriage license. After being denied a license, the man burst out of the clerk’s office and kicked a marble panel, knocking a hole in the plaster.

Jeff Little, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Little of Tuscola, was awarded a certificate of merit from the visual arts faculty at Parkland College for outstanding work as a student.

Sandra Jo Forment of Tuscola was among those honored at a pinning and capping ceremony at Parkland College. Sandra was involved in Parkland’s dental assisting program.

TCHS senior honor students who were recent luncheon guests of the Tuscola Rotary Club included Bonnie Webster, Jim Davis, Lori Ferguson, Bobbi Dallas, Chris Clevidence, and David Romine.

Fifty years ago

April 27, 1972

The Tuscola Cargill facility was beginning construction on a $900,000-bushel steel storage bin, bringing the facility’s storage capacity to 4,500,000 bushels.

Tuscola mayor Frank Marler cast two tie-breaking votes at the city council meeting. Marler voted yes to pass a measure to change Class D liquor licenses to allow the sale of wine and beer, and voted no to a proposal raising the price of swimming pool passes.

Navy hospitalman recruit Thomas N. Schweighart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schweighart of Tuscola, graduated recruit training at the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes.

Greg Hastings, Rick Izquierdo, Steve Owen and Doug Dietrich were members of a mile relay team setting a new Tuscola High School record with a time of 3:33.8.