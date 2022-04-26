Arthur Amish Country Quilt Show April 28-30

A variety of over 100 quilts will be displayed at the 31stt Annual Arthur Amish Country Quilt Show Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30, at the Otto Center.

The show will open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. top 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5.00 per person.

In addition to the quilts in the exhibit, another 100 pieces will be sold during the annual quilt auction that begins at noon on Saturday.

The show has five judged categories which include Baby, Wall Hanging, Antique, Pieced (pieced machine quilted and pieced hand quilted), and Mixed Techniques. Ribbons and gift certificates will be awarded for first, second, and third place in each category along with the Best of Show winner receiving a $100.00 gift certificate and all are redeemable for merchandise at participating Arthur merchants. Visitors will determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award ribbon.

Those attending will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle drawing to win a queen-size Amelia’s Dancing Star quilt. The drawing will take place on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the quilts on display there will be a market/vendor area and a lunch stand with sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, cookies, and drinks available.

The Arthur Quilt Show has become the largest spring quilt exhibition in Illinois Amish Country. It attracts entries from all over Illinois, including many Amish-crafted quilts.

For more information on this year’s Quilt Show you may call 217-543-2287.

Come celebrate the fine craft of quilting with us in Arthur!