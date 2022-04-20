Warrior throwers strong at Monticello Invite

By Lenny Sementi

Throws coach Stan Wienke’s group and the field crew donated more than a few points at the Monticello Invite. Chris Boyd and Haven Hatfield both combined for a first, second and fourth place finish while Will Foltz won a gold in the pole vault helping the Warriors to a sixth place finish in the 17 team meet. Foltz turned a personal best, clearing 12.99 feet to secure the top spot on the podium.

Boyd won the shot put firing the lead ball 55.5 feet and backed it up with a second place in the discus tossing the sphere 149 feet 3 inches. Hatfield ended his night in the top ten in both events and found his way onto the podium in the disc with a throw of 129.34 feet.

Head coach Ryan Hornaday dialed up some magic in the relays resulting in a pair of third medals. Ben Hornaday joined with Josiah Hortin, Logan Wallace, and Hunter Branca in the 4×400-meter crossing the line in three minutes and 40 seconds. Hortin and Wallace then linked up with Jackson Barrett and Riley Nolan in the 4×800 collecting some bronze hardware. Barrett, Hortin and Nolan all ran their way to personal best times in the 1600 finishing in 4:47, 4:51 and 4:59 respectively.

Tristan Gadomski found some points in both the 300-meter low hurdles and the 110-meter high hurdles finishing fifth and sixth respectively. David Hornaday turned in a personal best in the 110’s posting a 20.93. Boston Broady and Thomas Brown turned laps setting personal records as well. Broady crossed the line in 58.4 seconds in the 400 while Brown posted a pair delivering a 2:26 in the 800 and a 12:48 in the 3200.

Personal bests were the norm a few nights earlier in a five-team event at Maroa-Forsyth. Almost the entire squad left the meet with their best ever effort helping the Warriors to a runner-up finish behind just the host Trojans. “We had a great couple of meets,” stated Hornaday. “There were PR’s right and left despite the temperatures. We are moving forward and our efforts give us something to build on.”