 Skip to content

Warrior throwers strong at Monticello Invite

|

By Lenny Sementi
Throws coach Stan Wienke’s group and the field crew donated more than a few points at the Monticello Invite. Chris Boyd and Haven Hatfield both combined for a first, second and fourth place finish while Will Foltz won a gold in the pole vault helping the Warriors to a sixth place finish in the 17 team meet. Foltz turned a personal best, clearing 12.99 feet to secure the top spot on the podium. 

Boyd won the shot put firing the lead ball 55.5 feet and backed it up with a second place in the discus tossing the sphere 149 feet 3 inches. Hatfield ended his night in the top ten in both events and found his way onto the podium in the disc with a throw of 129.34 feet. 

Head coach Ryan Hornaday dialed up some magic in the relays resulting in a pair of third medals. Ben Hornaday joined with Josiah Hortin, Logan Wallace, and Hunter Branca in the 4×400-meter crossing the line in three minutes and 40 seconds. Hortin and Wallace then linked up with Jackson Barrett and Riley Nolan in the 4×800 collecting some bronze hardware. Barrett, Hortin and Nolan all ran their way to personal best times in the 1600 finishing in 4:47, 4:51 and 4:59 respectively. 

Tristan Gadomski found some points in both the 300-meter low hurdles and the 110-meter high hurdles finishing fifth and sixth respectively. David Hornaday turned in a personal best in the 110’s posting a 20.93.  Boston Broady and Thomas Brown turned laps setting personal records as well. Broady crossed the line in 58.4 seconds in the 400 while Brown posted a pair delivering a 2:26 in the 800 and a 12:48 in the 3200. 

Personal bests were the norm a few nights earlier in a five-team event at Maroa-Forsyth. Almost the entire squad left the meet with their best ever effort helping the Warriors to a runner-up finish behind just the host Trojans. “We had a great couple of meets,” stated Hornaday. “There were PR’s right and left despite the temperatures. We are moving forward and our efforts give us something to build on.”

Posted in Sports

Leave a Comment