Tuscola Lady Warriors softball team takes the road to face CIC rivals

Tuscola’s softball team came up big in a showdown of Central Illinois Conference rivals riding a three run seventh inning rally to a thrilling 6-5 road victory over Meridian. Kerri Pierce fired a gem this past Friday evening scattering five runs, three earned, out over seven innings of action, walking and striking out one each.

The Warriors drew first blood plating one in the top of the first on an RBI single to left by Emily Czerwonka that pushed Ava Boyer across the dish. Meridian responded with a pair in the bottom half to move in front and stayed there until Taylor Musgrave made her presence known. The senior infielder returned to the field for the first time this season following an injury and did it in style with a two-run homerun in the fourth frame on her first plate appearance of the season making it 3-2 Warriors.

Back came the state ranked Hawks putting a three spot on the board in the sixth to move in front by two 5-3 setting the table for some last inning fireworks. Addison Ring started the three run game winning frame with a free pass and scored on a ground ball past the second baseman on the right side by Isabelle Wilcox. Wilcox aggressively found her way to third on the play. Ella Boyer followed with a walk, stole second and moved on a ground ball by Czerwonka that pushed Wilcox across, knotting it 5’s.

Pierce helped her own cause with a two out single that sent Boyer home for the go ahead run. She then went back to work on the hill, retiring the Hawks two, three, four hitter to secure the victory. Czerwonka and Pierce both tallied two hits and combined for three RBI’s.

They captured another road win on Tuesday, April 12 upending a solid St Teresa squad 14-4 in five innings banging out 17 hits. Pierce collected her first win of the week giving up four runs, one earned, on six hits and a walk. Tuscola went up 1-0 in the first then added five more in the second and never looked back.

The Boyer sisters, Ella and Ava both went yard in the game and finished the night a combined seven for seven while donating seven RBI’s to the cause. Czerwonka was perfect as well, adding four hits on four trips to the plate. Wilcox drove in a pair on a triple and like Pierce, ended the night with two hits.

In between was a win at the friendly confines of Ervin Park over a very good ALAH team. ALAH came out swinging scoring three in the first but a five run bottom half by the black and gold settled things done. The Warriors then scored a run in the second and four runs in both the third and fourth frames to secure the 14-10 win.

Wilcox notched her first win of the year allowing six runs, on nine hits and three walks in three and a third frames. Pierce closed out the final ten outs giving up four runs, two earned on six hits and a walk. Ava Boyer led the way at the dish going three for four on the day with a homerun and two RBI’s. Big sister Ella hit a round-tripper of her own while Wilcox and Zoey Thomason both delivered a pair of hits. Ring pushed across two on a single to right.