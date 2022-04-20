Lady Warriors track team runs away with title

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s track team is at its best in the big invites boasting a one, two punch of old and young. Senior Alyssa Williams is the headliner while freshman Lia Patterson and a stable of young runners aren’t that far behind the speedster. This past week coach Drew Sterkel’s squad showed some of the best teams in Central Illinois just how good they are dominating the 15 team Unity Invite this past Thursday. Tuscola secured first place by over 20 points beating the likes of not only the Rockets but also a good Salt Fork team, Monticello and St. Joe.

Williams ran away with the sprints winning both the 100-meter with a season best time of 12.22 seconds and the 200-meter breaking the tape in 25.94. The Murray State commit was even better in the 200 a few nights earlier in the Maroa-Forsyth re-breaking her own record cracking the 25 second barrier posting an official 24.98 seconds which is also the fastest in the state in any class 1-3A.

Patterson was less than a second behind in the 200 but shined in the hurdle events, finding the top of the podium in both the 100-highs and the 300-lows. The freshman phenom broke her own school records in both breaking the tape in 15.44 in the 100’s and 45.24 in the 300’s. Mia Hausmann found her way into the top ten in the open 400 while Rylie Vanausdoll did the same in the 800 setting a personal record with a 2:40.

Williams and Patterson each added another gold to their trophy cases. The duo joined with Jillian Alexander and Lia Patterson for a first place finish in the 4×100 with a time of 51.81. Alexander then joined Hausmann, Harley Woodard and Kenna Clodfelder in the 4×200 collecting third place hardware with a 1:58. Braidy Stahler, Lauren Woods, Alondra Tapia and Adrina Simmons ended their day in ninth overall in the 4×800 with a time of 13:31.

Williams stepped to the front once more going gold mining in the long jump capturing first with a leap of 16.96-feet. Clodfelder landed in tenth in the event but went seven spots better in the triple jump securing third place hitting the sand at personal-best 32 feet.

Natalie Hastings was tops in the throws taking second in the shot put launching the lead ball 33.43 feet. She also collected a fifth in the discus with a throw of 87.4 feet. Olivia Wallace was a few spots back in the disc landing in sixth place when the dust settled. There were two more Lady Warrior PR’s in the field events thanks to Woodard and Taylor Gordon. Woodard landed in fourth in the high jump with a personal best leap of 4.82 feet. Gordon was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 29.13 feet.