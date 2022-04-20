Illini Prairie CEO Trade Show being held Apr. 26

Come support the CEO class on April 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for their annual trade show at the Tuscola Community Building. All nine students will present their own businesses. Come show your support for Urban Benefits, Kelly’s Kosmetics, Glotion: Candles by Kenzie, Tyson’s Lawn Care, Kuhns Employment, ZRO Promotional Content Creation, DSF Hauling, Kenzie’s Authentic Aromas, and Thomas Browns: Basketball Basics Camp. There will also be a food truck on site. We have all worked very hard to put together this trade show and would love all the support from surrounding communities.” -Makenzie Herschberger. For further information please contact Hannah Myers or Mac Condill at hmyers@illiniprairieceo.com or mcondill@illiniprairieceo.com.