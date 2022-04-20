2021 Miss Villa Grove royalty discuss their past year as queens

By Kendra Hennis

Miss Villa Grove Morgan Smith

Age: 17

Year in school:

Senior

Parents/Guardians: Shane and Michelle Smith

What is your favorite subject?

I have enjoyed all of my math classes, any of Mrs. Werts’ classes, and my Ag classes.

What activities and organizations are you involved with in school/in the community?

I am a member of our FFA Chapter, and also serve as the 2021-2022 Section 17 FFA Secretary. I have also been on the Football Cheerleading team all four years, and served as the co-captain this year. I am also a member of our science club and future teachers club. My freshman year I was in student council, and my sophomore year I was on the yearbook staff. I am also a member of the National Honor Society.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to attend Eastern Illinois University to major in Elementary Education graduate with a degree in Elementary Education and an endorsement in Early Childhood Education. With this, I will be certified to teach birth through 6th grade. Upon obtaining my degree I would like to teach in a rural school at the grade level of either Kindergarten, First, or Second. I would eventually like to come back and teach here at Villa Grove.

What has been your favorite part of being Miss Villa Grove 2021?

I have loved being able to help out around the town and attend community events. It has also been amazing to be a role model for the young girls in my community. I have enjoyed attending many parades and pageants in surrounding towns/counties/communities with my Junior Miss, Bekka and Little Miss, Quinn. The best part overall is forming lifelong friendships with Bekka and Quinn.

Do you have a favorite memory from the year?

It is hard to choose just one, but if I had to choose, it would be all of the parades that we got to do together, and be a part of. It was always so fun to get dressed up, spend the day together, eat all of the candy we were supposed to be throwing (whoops!), and see all of the kid’s faces light up when they caught a piece of candy.

What advice or message would you give the 2022 Miss Villa Grove?

Soak in every minute, it truly does fly by in the blink of an eye, keep safety pins with you at all times for your sah, attend as many events as possible, spend time with your sister queens, and be a good role model for the community.

Junior Miss Villa Grove Bekka Bloom

Age: 13

Year in school: 7th grade

Parents/Guardians: Katie Bloom

What is your favorite subject?

My favorite subject is science because I’ve always been very passionate about it! The teacher has made it so memorable and enjoyable this year.

What activities and organizations are you involved with in school/in the community?

I’m in the science club, scholastic bowl, FFA, track, dance, student council, cheer, and band.

What has been your favorite part of being Junior Miss Villa Grove 2021?

Being Junior Miss has taught me many things and brought so much joy into my life this past year, the most delightful thing has been meeting all different people and having a lot of connections with them.

Do you have a favorite memory from the year?

My all-time best memory is when Quinn won Little Miss Moultrie Douglas! The shock and excitement on our faces was the greatest.

What advice or message would you give the 2022 Junior Miss Villa Grove?

To the 2022 Queen, always be yourself. Be uplifting to others and choose kindness, it will always be the way to go. Listen to what your mom says (she’s probably right, I learned the hard way.) Make sure to have a fantabulous time everywhere you go and have many trips to the Mexican restaurant.

Little Miss Villa Grove Quinn Chapman

Age: 8 years old

Year in school: 2nd Grade

Parents/Guardians: Autum Chapman

What is your favorite subject?

Science, I love experimenting!

What activities and organizations are you involved with in school/in the community?

I play soccer and softball, and I also participate in Tuscola Biddy Ball. I also got the chance to help with the Villa Grove town committee decorating for the Christmas festival and had a lot of fun doing that so I’d like to continue helping with that every year too!

What has been your favorite part of being Little Miss Villa Grove 2021?

Everything! I have loved taking part in the community festivals/activities, riding in the parades, and spending time with Morgan and Bekka.

Do you have a favorite memory from the year?

This year I got to attend the state fair pageant and that was awesome! I also really enjoyed the freedom festival and tree lighting festival!

What advice or message would you give the 2022 Little Miss Villa Grove?

Take part in everything possible and take lots of pictures. The year goes by so fast!