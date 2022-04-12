Real Life Wellness-Healing Glands and Organs

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

We all deal with the three types of stress daily. Mental, Chemical and Physical stress continually put pressure on our health potential. Over the last three weeks, I have described three ways to combat those stressors. This week, I want to focus on the fourth and final piece of Stress that is under your control.

Healing your glands and organs allows you to handle your stress so much more efficiently. Another way to think about it is your organs and glands are your tools to resist stress 24/7/365. If your glands and organs are weak, your ability to handle stress and age gracefully is reduced significantly. But remember, as long as you have breath in your body, you can heal. You just need to learn how to do it.

Your main stress glands and organs are your Hypothalamus (which controls your Pituitary Gland), adrenal glands, thyroid gland, and your sex organs (ovaries for women and testes for men). Let’s discuss each of these briefly and learn more about what you can do yourself to heal them.

First, you have a part of your midbrain called the Hypothalamus. Your Hypothalamus is like a filter for your brain function. Millions of impulses per second come from throughout your body and pass through your Hypothalamus. Your Hypothalamus triggers your pituitary gland to secrete hormones that control your other stress glands and organs. Only the most important impulses travel through to your Hypothalamus and get recognized and sent to your upper brain. The other impulses are filtered as not as important, so you don’t consciously recognize them.

Sadly, your Hypothalamus can become overloaded and weak allowing too many impulses to pass through to your upper brain, leading to confusion, irritability, depression, and anxiety. The best way to rebuild your Hypothalamus is by quality sleep, exercise, specific herbs like Ashwagandha, Licorice and Rehmannia and spending quality time with people you love. All these things help to rejuvenate this important part of your midbrain.

The next three glands are all part of your daily stress handling mechanism. First are your Adrenal glands. These glands sit on top of your kidneys and control your hormones. Your Adrenal glands control your Fight or Flight response (which is half of your stress handling mechanism). When you have too much stress, you either want to fight back, or run from the stressor. Hormones produced by the Adrenal glands support these two different ways to handle those stressors.

When your Adrenal glands get weak, you can’t fight or run away effectively. This leads to the next gland in your stress handling chain to become overwhelmed. Your Thyroid gland almost always receives problems from your Adrenal glands and becomes weak over time. As your Adrenals become weaker, your Thyroid gland must work harder and it becomes overwhelmed. This leads to metabolism problems, body temperature regulation problems and mood issues.

The last glands which must be healed to allow you to handle stress effectively is your sex glands. Ovaries in women and Testes in men are not only important for the obvious reasons, but they are also important in your ability to handle daily stress in your life. These glands produce other hormones to allow you to age gracefully.

Next week, I will continue this discussion and explain more about your sex glands and how the other side of your stress handling mechanism called your rest and digest system is the key to you building your best life. Don’t miss it!